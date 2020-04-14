Paul Parker: Reports of a £250m bid for Mbappe is bad PR for Liverpool right now

There is a lot of stuff going around in the wind at the moment due to the coronavirus outbreak and the impact that it has had on the football season.

Reports on Tuesday morning that Liverpool are interested in bringing Kylian Mbappe to the Premier League fill a space and create lots of talk but it is not something the club will necessarily want to be associated with at the moment.

Having been forced to do a massive U-turn on their plans to use the government’s furlough scheme just eight days ago, the suggestion that the club is ready to splash out around £250 million on one player will not help them PR-wise.

Of course it makes sense that the Premier League champions-elect would want to go out and strengthen wile they’re at the top, that’s common sense.

But according to the Sun, Liverpool’s pursuit of Mbappe is dependent on Sadio Mane leaving Anfield for Real Madrid.

Can Liverpool afford to offload Mane and achieve? I don’t think they can.

Moreover, common sense would also suggest that the club will upset a large section of its community if it goes out and splashes silly money given the events of the last 10 days.

There will be some Liverpool fans who don’t care, who just want Jurgen Klopp’s team to win and win and win some more. But there is still an old-school community in the local area who will know people who would have been affected had the club relied on the government.

If you’re Liverpool at this moment in time you don’t want to be associated with a story like this. It’s something they could really do without.

TRANSFER MARKET WON'T OPEN OVERNIGHT

But in terms of whether this transfer could happen, I think it’s impossible to say because the whole thing relates to football starting again.

If, for example, the Premier League decided to void this season then football clubs are not going to have the full money that they anticipated. And we know a lot of these clubs are banking on that money because a lot of them have already gone and spent it.

Were the season to be completed, as it should be, then it’s a case of when are they going to get that money because once football starts again it doesn’t mean money’s gonna flow free and easy.

There’s a lot of i's that have to be dotted before people can go out and be free to spend. People are going to be very, very wary of spending money.

MBAPPE WOULD FIND IT TOUGHER IN ENGLAND

However, do I think Mbappe would make much of a difference at Liverpool? Yes, of course he would do. Without a shadow of a doubt he would make a difference.

It’s obviously very hypothetical, and I don’t think we should believe anything is remotely close, but Mbappe in the Premier League would be interesting.

How would he deal with the intensity of English football week in, week out? In France, there is a big gap between the level of the top teams and the rest, and he is able to find space easily.

In the Premier League, the defending would be a lot better than what he currently has to deal with in Ligue 1.

MBAPPE AND SALAH A 'BATTLE OF EGOS'

Personally, I think it would make more sense for Liverpool if Mbappe replaced Mo Salah rather than Mane but if the latter wants to go to Spain then it is difficult for them to stand in his way.

Mane has had four excellent years at Anfield and could soon have a Premier League title to add to his Champions League winner’s medal. That gives him collateral and being ambitious he may think that a move to Madrid adds something to his CV.

And as we know, once a player says he wants to go he could have the longest contract in the world, you’re not going to be able to keep him. He could be the nicest fella in the world and do the job properly and get on with it but still want to go.

Mbappe and Salah in the same forward line would certainly be box office. It would also be a battle of egos if we are to believe what we read in the French press.

But the pair could strike up a good relationship and it would definitely be interesting to watch it unfold.