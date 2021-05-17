It’s the penultimate round of Premier League matches this midweek with two top-four places still up for grabs and home fans returning to stadiums as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

There’s a key clash at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea face Leicester, while Liverpool will be looking to follow up their dramatic win over West Brom when they go to Burnley.

Former Manchester United and England defender Paul Parker gives his verdict on who will win…

Chelsea v Leicester – Tuesday, 8.15pm

This is a big game for both sides as they look to finish in the top four.

Even though they lost in the FA Cup final on Saturday I think Chelsea will win this one. They should have extra motivation after losing that game. Leicester were the better team at Wembley and Chelsea hit a brick wall on a few occasions, but there will be changes and I think Chelsea will edge it, especially with Jonny Evans out for Leicester.

Prediction: 2-0

Burnley v Liverpool – Wednesday, 8.15pm

Liverpool weren’t bad against West Brom but needed that late moment from Alisson to get the win . They were trying to win it throughout and deserved it in the end. I think Liverpool will win this one and their last game against Crystal Palace and probably get in the top four.

I think the return of fans will probably help both sides. I don’t expect it to give Burnley much of an advantage.

Prediction: 0-2

Tottenham v Aston Villa – Wednesday, 6pm

I’ve got a funny feeling about this game and think Villa might get a draw to slow Tottenham down a bit more. Villa deserved to win against Crystal Palace at the weekend but couldn't get the result even though they managed to get some minutes from Jack Grealish again.

Tottenham beat Wolves but I think they are probably going to slip up here.

Prediction: 1-1

Everton v Wolves – Wednesday, 6pm

I’m going to go with a Wolves win after that pathetic performance from Everton against Sheffield United.

People keep saying that Everton are poor at home, but other teams have been poor at home as well - Everton are generally just poor and have just had some good luck away from home. They have not been exciting at all and I don’t know how Carlo Ancelotti is going to change things and get them to take the next step up.

Prediction: 0-1

