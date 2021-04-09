Eurosport’s resident football expert Paul Parker believes the pressure will be on Jose Mourinho by the end of the weekend, picking Tottenham to lose against Manchester United in his Premier League predictions.

According to the former England defender, Chelsea will be back on top flight-form after their shock defeat to West Brom, while Manchester City will edge closer to the title and Liverpool will avenge their surprise 7-2 loss to Aston Villa

Manchester City v Leeds United - Saturday 12:30

Is there any chance of an upset here? No. Leeds won’t go there to be negative, they won’t sit back and it’ll play right into City’s hands. Kevin De Bruyne will be running into space, when normally he’s running into brick walls, only he can find cracks in cement.

As much as everyone looks at Leeds and they enjoy watching them, there’s no chance. City will win this.

Prediction: Manchester City 3 Leeds United 0

Aston Villa v Liverpool - Saturday 15:00

We won’t see Villa winning this one 7-2 again. Even in that last game, it wasn’t like Villa battered them, it could have been 7-6. I thought goalkeeper Adrian was poor in that match, and it will very different with Alisson back.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1 Liverpool 2

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Saturday 17:30

Last week’s 5-2 defeat to West Brom was a freak result for Chelsea, there’s no way the same thing will happen at Palace. Sometimes, these things happen, especially when you’re on a great run like Chelsea were on. I think Thomas Tuchel will get them playing again, and after beating Porto in the Champions League, they'll get back on track domestically this weekend.

Palace are virtually safe and their season is basically over, they should have lost to Everton on Monday. Chelsea will have too much for them.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 2

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Sunday 16:30

It’s not going to be the prettiest game, two sides who don’t want to lose. Jose Mourinho won’t want to lose against one of his old teams, and when that happens he usually likes to go negative.

I think United have pretty much qualified for the Champions League, they’ve lost their edge a bit, but they’re doing well in the Premier League. Mourinho is under pressure, he can’t afford for his team to play like they did against Newcastle again.

I’m expecting Spurs to be on the front foot - they’ll set up to win 1-0, but they won’t. United to win this one.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1 Manchester United 2

