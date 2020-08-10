Paul Pogba is making up for lost time - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Morning Session, Quarter-finals
First Session, Quarter-finals
Paul Pogba is making up for lost time following his injury problems, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. ©UEFA 2020
Real Madrid are hoping to bring Marcus Rashford to the club this summer, that is according to today’s Euro Papers.
'We'll be back' - Frank Lampard after Chelsea lose 7-1 on aggregate to Bayern Munich.
In today's Euro Papers who will replace Maurizio Sarri at Juventus?
A Raul Jimenez penalty was enough for Wolverhampton Wanderers to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
Zinedine Zidane explains why Gareth Bale was left out of Real Madrid's squad to face Manchester City in the Champions League.
Jerome Boateng warns his team-mates that Chelsea will be stronger and improved against Bayern Munich in their Champions League clash.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club didn't see the best of Alexis Sanchez as he joins Inter Milan.
In today’s Euro Papers, the transfer saga surrounding Philippe Coutinho’s future could be nearing an end, as a move to Arsenal is reportedly growing close.