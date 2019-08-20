Pogba came under heavy criticism on Monday night after electing to take a penalty ahead of Marcus Rashford in the Premier League clash at Molineux.

He missed the 67th-minute spot-kick after the cameras showed the 26-year-old and Rashford having a debate over who would take it. United have responded to the abuse the French World Cup winner has received online overnight.

A club statement read:

" Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse aimed at Paul Pogba last night and we utterly condemn it. "

"The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also.

"Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative.

“We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases."

Reading's Yakou Meite and Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham have also been subjected to racial abuse after missing penalties in the last week.