Paul Pogba is out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland after suffering a thigh injury.

The Manchester United player suffered the injury in training on Monday and was seen leaving the session with team doctor Franck Le Gall.

A video showed the 28-year-old yelling out in pain after striking a ball on the edge of the box.

"Paul Pogba is forced to withdraw from France's next two games at the Parc des Princes against Kazakhstan and against Finland in Helsinki," a statement from the French football federation read.

The World Cup winner has already missed Manchester United’s last two Premier League games due to suspension and now looks set for more time away from match action.

In the October international break, United duo Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane picked up knocks while on France duty.

France are currently top of Group D on 12 points after three wins and three draws; three points ahead of second-placed Ukraine and four ahead of Finland in third.

Pogba has been replaced in the squad by Roma's Jordan Veretout.

Earlier on Monday Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw withdrew from the England squad . Rashford is training with United to get back to full fitness having recently recovered from illness and shoulder surgery, while Shaw is undergoing the club's concussion protocol.

United next face Watford in the Premier League on November 20 before crunch Champions League clash against Villarreal on November 23.

