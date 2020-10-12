Paul Scholes has taken temporary charge of Salford City after the club sacked Graham Alexander after two and a half years as manager.

Salford City finished 11th in League Two last season despite their massive budget, and while they are unbeaten so far this season, the club have drawn three of their first five games and there are concerns over home form after throwing away a 2-0 lead in the dying minutes against Tranmere Rovers.

Scholes part owns the club alongside 'Class of 92' legends David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and Phil Neville, as well as businessman Peter Lim.

It is understood that it is just a temporary appointment.

A club statement read: "Salford City Football Club announces that manager Graham Alexander has left the club with immediate effect. The club met with Graham this morning and after discussion have agreed to part company.

"The club would like to thank Graham for his contribution and all his hard work. In his first season he guided the team to Wembley, resulting in promotion to League 2 and in his second season he reached the Leasing.com Trophy final. The club would like to wish him all the best and success in the future.

"First team coach, Chris Lucketti, will also leave the club.

"Paul Scholes will act as the interim head coach while the club looks to secure a new manager. Warren Joyce, currently in isolation, will join Paul once he is able to."

