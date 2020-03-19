Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain talks with McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso in 2007 (Reuters)Reuters

Hamilton and Alonso lasted just one season as team-mates in 2007, before Alonso cut his contract short and departed following a bust-up with McLaren’s management over the ‘Spygate’ affair.

The duo won four races each as team-mates and finished the season tied on 109 points – Hamilton ahead on count-back of second-place finishes.

De la Rosa, who was able to witness Alonso and Hamilton at close quarters during 2007, insists the duo should be considered above McLaren’s 1988-89 driver pairing of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost as the best the sport has ever seen.

“I always think that the new generations are stronger,” the Spaniard said. “So it’s nothing against Senna, Prost, they are they are my heroes, forever heroes. But actually, I think that level of Fernando, Lewis was amazing.

“That driver pairing is possibly the strongest there’s ever been. Ever. I mean, I remember looking at their data and thinking ‘these guys are from a different planet’.”

Kimi Raikkonen pipped the prodigious pair to the 2007 title by one point, and McLaren were disqualified from the constructors’ championship as part of their Spygate sanction which included a $100 million fine.

McLaren had been suspected of gaining access to a dossier of information about rivals Ferrari, including details such as their car’s weight distribution. An FIA hearing in July that year initially cleared McLaren, but a second hearing was convened after new revelations came to light, which some in McLaren believed was provided by Alonso after a confrontation between him and team principal Ron Dennis during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“That situation was like a divorce inside the team,” said De la Rosa, who retired from the sport in 2012, adding that he felt Alonso had been wrongly blamed for having contributed to McLaren’s downfall. “The relationship was not good before, but that was like the complete divorce.

"I was not expecting for their relationship to explode. It was a shame because those two guys they would have brought so many championships to McLaren.”

Despite the bad blood between Alonso and the team, De la Rosa said the two-time world champion enjoyed a cordial relationship with Hamilton.

“They always respected each other massively at the track because they knew how good the other was,” the former Arrows, Jaguar, McLaren, Sauber and HRT racer said. “Although they never said publicly, they had a lot of respect for each other.

“There was nothing wrong ever done at the race track between them. It was always a strong fight, but fair.

“There was nothing, no pushing or just breaking the front wing, nothing. There was just two gladiators fighting bravely at the race track. So I have no bad memories about that."