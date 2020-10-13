Vinicius put the visitors ahead after 13 minutes but a double from Pedro after 39 and 90 minutes gave the reigning champions a last-gasp victory.

The result lifts the Rio side to 30 points, equal with top side Atletico Mineiro, who have played one game less.

Goias remain rooted to the bottom of the 20-team table with just nine points. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; editing by Richard Pullin)

