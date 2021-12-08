Pele is back in hospital in Sao Paulo to continue treatment for a colon tumour.

Hospital Albert Einstein have said that Pele is in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days.

Ad

The three-time World Cup winner had surgery to remove a colon tumour in September was in hospital for almost a month. At the time the hospital said he would need to undergo chemotherapy.

Premier League ‘We’re scared,’ says Conte as Spurs’ Covid outbreak worsens 2 HOURS AGO

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

Pele has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided. In recent years he has undergone kidney and prostate procedures. In 2014 he spent time in the ICU due to a severe urinary tract infection.

When Pele was discharged in September he wrote: 'When the path is difficult, celebrate each step of the journey. Focus on your happiness.

"It's true that I can't jump anymore, but these past few days, I've been punching the air more times than usual. I am so happy to be back at home.

"I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome.

"Thanks also to all of you, who from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love."

Football ‘Our goal is to win Champions League not reach last 16’ - Ancelotti 5 HOURS AGO