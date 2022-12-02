Pele has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection but is in a stable condition as he receives treatment in hospital.

The Brazilian football legend was hospitalised in Sao Paulo this week and fresh details have been reported by news agency Reuters.

A medical report from the Albert Einstein hospital described the 82-year-old’s condition.

"The medical team diagnosed a respiratory infection, which is being treated with antibiotics,” it said.

“The response has been adequate, and the patient, who remains in a common room, is stable, with general improvement in health status.”

Pele will remain in hospital for the next few days to continue his treatment, according to his medical staff.

The Brazilian is receiving regular treatment after having a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021.

He wrote: "Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit."

"It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!"

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, added: "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. He is in the hospital regulating medication."

Pele is widely considered one of the best footballers of all time and is the only player to have won the World Cup three times, as well as being Brazil’s all-time top scorer.

