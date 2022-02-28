Brazil legend Pele has been discharged from hospital and is said to be in a “stable clinical condition”.

The 81-year-old was admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo earlier this month to receive treatment for a colon tumour.

Doctors also detected a urinary tract infection, which extended his stay.

However, he has now been released and a statement from the hospital said: “The patient is in stable clinical condition, already cured of his urinary tract infection, and will continue treatment for the colon tumour, identified in September 2021.”

Pele has had chemotherapy to treat the tumour last year and was briefly in intensive care.

He is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches and is one of only four players to have scored at four World Cups.

Pele has posted on Twitter over the last few days and showed solidarity with Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

"I am in prayers, asking God for peace, freedom and love to prevail," he wrote on Friday.

