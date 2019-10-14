Penalty gives Sao Paulo 1-0 win over city rival Corinthians

The full back scored from the spot 20 minutes into the second period after Manuel was adjudged to have shoved Vitor Bueno in the box.

The result was a deserved one for a team that had 15 shots on goal to Corinthians three.

The three points lift Sao Paulo into fifth place in Brazil’s Serie A table, even on 43 points with Corinthians. Both sides trail leaders Flamengo by 15 points. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)