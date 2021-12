Football

Pep Guardiola advocates masks to avoid playing behind closed doors

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that the use of face masks would help to keep the stadiums open. "I wouldn't love it" - said Guardiola when asked about going back to playing behind closed doors. "But there in the stadium the people don't use masks. It is what I'm surprised the most about."

00:01:57, 2 hours ago