Football

Pep Guardiola after City 2-2 draw at West Ham: ‘The title depends on us’

Pep Guardiola says there is no more debate about whether Manchester City will be Premier League champions as their fortune or fate is entirely in their hands. City's 2-2 draw with West Ham United at London Stadium on Sunday, leaves the league leaders with a four-point buffer over Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

00:01:29, 8 minutes ago