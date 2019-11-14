The Bundesliga champions are currently without a permanent manager following the departure of Niko Kovac earlier this month.

Hansi Flick has taken over the reigns on an interim basis and has won his first two games in charge but Bayern currently sit in third place, four points off the top. Manchester City boss Guardiola, who enjoyed a trophy-laden three years in Bavaria, has been linked with a return to the club.

'If Bayern want to play possession football, there is no better solution than Guardiola,' the club icon told Bild. 'It would be a win for Bayern Munich and for the Bundesliga.'

Guardiola's City contract is up in 2021 and the German giants are looking for a 'long term solution' according to club president Uli Hoeness.