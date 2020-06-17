Football

Pep Guardiola 'embarrassed and ashamed for what white people have done to black people'

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Pep Guardiola speaks to Raheem Sterling during Manchester City's win over Arsenal.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Pep Guardiola says he is “embarrassed and ashamed for what white people have done to black people” after Manchester City showed their support for Black Lives Matter before their game against Arsenal.

The entire City and Arsenal squads and coaching staff took a knee ahead of the match, while surnames on the back of shirts were replaced with the words ‘Black Lives Matter’.

  • Premier League players take a knee at kick-off
  • Man City beat Arsenal after David Luiz meltdown
Football

White people should apologise for racism, says Guardiola

AN HOUR AGO

Speaking after the game, Guardiola told Sky Sports: “We should send a thousand million messages for black people, it’s more than four centuries, four hundred years, to do what we do to these lovely people. I am embarrassed and ashamed for what white people have done to black people.

"Just because you are born a different colour of skin, how do people think they are different to the other one? All the gestures are good and positive but you have to do it with facts and hopefully - it’s not going to solve things in a few days - but everything we can do to make conscious that this is unacceptable.

“In the 21st century this is still happening, not just in the USA, all around the world. We have to do a lot of things for black people that we have not done so far.”

Manchester City won the game 3-0 thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Asked about City's decision to kneel, Sterling said: "I just see it as a massive step for the Premier League to allow something like that to happen. It shows we’re going in the right direction, little by little we’re seeing change, that’s what we’re looking for, not just black players, most of the country.

"It’s evolved naturally, organically, we’ve seen other teams do it, in the earlier kick-off [between Aston Villa and Sheffield United] and I think it’s something we felt we had to do as well."

Football

Benfica go joint top by beating nine-man Rio Ave

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Atletico blitz Osasuna to boost top-four ambitions

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

White people should apologise for racism, says Guardiola

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Benfica go joint top by beating nine-man Rio Ave

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Atletico blitz Osasuna to boost top-four ambitions

AN HOUR AGO
Liga

Joao Felix stars as Atletico Madrid thrash Osasuna in LaLiga

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Even Østensen? Viking forward scores incredible acrobatic effort

00:00:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleAtletico blitz Osasuna to boost top-four ambitions
Next articleBenfica go joint top by beating nine-man Rio Ave