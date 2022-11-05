Football

Pep Guardiola explains his reaction to Erling Haaland's 95th-minute winner for Man City - 'Everyone was exceptional'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed his "exceptional" players after they beat Fulham 2-1 - despite playing with ten men for 65 minutes. Joao Cancelo was sent-off as Andreas Perieira's penalty equalised a Julian Alvarez goal. Erling Haaland then gave City the win with a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time - a result which sees Guardiola's men leapfrog Arsenal at the top.

00:01:29, 2 hours ago