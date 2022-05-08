Football

Pep Guardiola hits out at nine Premier League teams who wanted Manchester City out of the Champions League

Pep Guardiola hit out at the nine Premier League clubs he believes tried to stop Manchester City competing in Europe. Manchester City successfully appealed a ruling by UEFA into alleged breaches of the governing body's Financial Fair Play regulations with The Court of Arbitratrion for Sport. The ruling enabled Manchester City to play in this season's Champions League after they were banned.

00:01:38, 4 hours ago