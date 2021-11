Football

Pep Guardiola: 'I have to be cold' to win Manchester derby

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday he must be "cold in my mind" in order to prepare properly for the Manchester derby and that the "bubble" which he operates in prevents him from soaking up the atmosphere, with his side taking on arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

