Football

Pep Guardiola: I’m so upset with Erling Haaland because he didn’t score three goals!

Pep Guardiola joked that he was unhappy with Erling Haaland because he didn't score a hat-trick in Manchester City's 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. Haaland scored City's fourth after missing a few big chances - including one where he was one-on-one with Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu but fired against the post.

00:00:44, an hour ago