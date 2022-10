Football

Pep Guardiola jokes that he's done 'everything except sleep' with match-winner Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked on Saturday, following his side's 1-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, that he has done everything with match-winner Kevin de Bruyne "except sleep together" during their time at the club.

