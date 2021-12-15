Football

Pep Guardiola lauds Kevin De Bruyne after Manchester City's 7-0 win - 'What he has done for me is everything'

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola's Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds on Tuesday. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.

00:01:29, 24 minutes ago