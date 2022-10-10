Advertisement
Pep Guardiola not thinking about Liverpool yet, but full of praise for Manchester City's 'magnificent' Manuel Akanji

Straight after Manchester City's routine 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, Pep Guardiola was in no mood to talk about the much anticipated clash with Liverpool. Looking eight days ahead was not on his agenda - especially with a trip to Copenhagen awaiting on Tuesday for a Champions League group fixture. The Spaniard was much more forthcoming when quizzed on Manuel Akanji.

