Pep Guardiola on Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland: 'No one can compete with him at his age'

Pep Guardiola gives his verdict on Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland: "No one can compete with him at his age". Haaland continued his incredible run of goalscoring form with yet another hat-trick for City in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

00:02:00, 36 minutes ago