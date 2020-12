Football

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City improvement: We stopped making stupid mistakes

After Manchester City's 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday and ahead of the trip to Goodison Park to face second-placed Everton, manager Pep Guardiola said his team are in better form after having eradicated stupid mistakes from their play.

00:00:56, 141 views, 27/12/2020 at 14:47