Football

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea - 'We didn't create much'

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City "didn't create much", after they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday. "We concede a goal and after one action for the long ball, the counter-attack. We didn't concede much. We didn't create much, but we were there. Congratulations Chelsea."

00:00:32, 13 hours ago