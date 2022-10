Football

Pep Guardiola praises 'intuitive' Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham's 'special mentality' ahead of Dortmund v Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised the "smart" and "intuitive" movements of Erling Haaland as well as Jude Bellingham's "special mentality".

