Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City Champions League ‘secret’ - 'I got info on Brugge from Vinnie Kompany'

Pep Guardiola: "I'm revealing a secret. I spoke with Vinnie (Vincent) Kompany, he gave me some good tricks to ... no ... I got info from him because he knows Brugge better than me. And the fact of how they are (as a team). He said be careful about this with (Hans) Vanaken in the final third they have very good association players. They have fast central defenders, especially the left one."

00:01:39, an hour ago