Football

Pep: Haaland to spend World Cup playing golf in Marbella

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday that the club's star forward Erling Braut Haaland will travel to Marbella during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and he also slammed the "insane" soccer calendar which has already seen many players miss the sport's upcoming biggest international competition due to injury.

