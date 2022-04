Football

Pep says City have to win all eight EPL games, as he criticises Burnley's pitch

Reaction from Pep Guardiola after first-half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan helped Manchester City return to the top of the English Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

00:01:46, an hour ago