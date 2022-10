Football

Pep - 'We don't have to be a genius' to see Haaland is set up to break goalscoring records

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said "we do not have to be a genius" to see that the club's star forward Erling Braut Haaland is on course to comfortably surpass the English Premier League single season goal-scoring record.

00:01:29, an hour ago