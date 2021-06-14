Leiknir Reykjavík - KR

Follow the Pepsi Max-deildin live Football match between Leiknir Reykjavík and KR with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:15 on 14 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sigurdur Heidar Höskuldsson or Rúnar Kristinsson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



