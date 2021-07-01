Valur - FH

Follow the Pepsi Max-deildin live Football match between Valur and FH with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:15 on 1 July 2021.





Catch the latest Valur and FH news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Valur and FH. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

