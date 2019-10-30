LIVE

FK Buxoro - Kokand 1912

Coca-Cola Superliga - 30 October 2019

Coca-Cola Superliga – Follow the Football match between FK Buxoro and Kokand 1912 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Bakhtiyor Ashurmatov or Numon Khasanov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FK Buxoro and Kokand 1912? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FK Buxoro vs Kokand 1912. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

