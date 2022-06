Football

'Perfect for me' LAFC introduce new signing Giorgio Chiellini

Los Angeles FC introduced veteran Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini on Wednesday night, ahead of their match against FC Dallas. Chiellini has left Juventus after 17 decorated seasons with the Italian club to join the MLS-best side, who sat atop the American circuit's overall standings with 33 points (10-3-3) entering the mid-week fixture.

00:00:59, 11 hours ago