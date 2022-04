Football

'Perfect night for us' - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool go top with 4-0 Man Utd win

Reaction from manager Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool moved top of the Premier League table following a 4-0 win at home to Manchester United on Tuesday. The German's side are now two points clear of Manchester City with Pep Guardiola's side hosting Brighton at home on Wednesday.

