Foolad
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    14:15
    04/11/19
    Persepolis
    Persian Gulf Pro League • Day 10
    Scores
    • 1st Half
    • Foolad
    • Persepolis
    • Torabi (P)
      8'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Foolad - Persepolis
    Persian Gulf Pro League - 4 November 2019

    Persian Gulf Pro League – Follow the Football match between Foolad and Persepolis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:15 on 4 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


    Have your say by voting on who will win between Foolad and Persepolis? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Foolad vs Persepolis. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment