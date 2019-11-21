LIVE

Pars Jonoubi Jam - Peykan

Persian Gulf Pro League - 21 November 2019

Persian Gulf Pro League – Follow the Football match between Pars Jonoubi Jam and Peykan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:15 on 21 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mehdi Tartar or Majid Jalali? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Pars Jonoubi Jam and Peykan? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Pars Jonoubi Jam vs Peykan. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

