LIVE

Saipa - Shahr Khodro

Persian Gulf Pro League - 31 October 2019

Persian Gulf Pro League – Follow the Football match between Saipa and Shahr Khodro live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ali Daei or Mohammad Reza Mohajeri? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Saipa and Shahr Khodro? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Saipa vs Shahr Khodro. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

