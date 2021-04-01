Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro said personal reasons were behind his decision to walk away from the club at the end of the season, after more than three years in charge.

The Australian joined the Gunners in November 2017 and guided them to the Women's Super League and Continental League Cup titles during his tenure, while also finishing as runners-up in the latter twice and doing the same in the FA Cup once.

And though his reign is coming to an end he will leave on good terms, with Montemurro explaining matters away from the pitch meant it was the right time to move on.

"I've been away from my family for three years. It's been my wife coming over, my daughter's here and my son's in Australia," he said.

"That was part of [the decision]. I had to look at the bigger picture, I had to look at the what the value of both things are from my perspective.

"Sometimes you have to make these decisions which, from an outsider's perspective probably seem a little strange, but it's something I felt was very, very important.

"It's been an amazing journey but I think now's the right time, it just seems like the right time and I think I'm leaving the place in a better shape for it to go to the next level.

"And they will. They'll find someone fantastic who'll take it to the next level."

Montemurro had spoken to his players earlier on Wednesday, and having built up some close relationships during nearly four full seasons in charge, he admitted it was tough to give them the news.

"[Telling the players] was extremely difficult because we've built some great friendships," he said. "Every player has had an effect on me - even ones that are not with me here that we've moved on, and players that are coming in.

"You can speak to a lot of the players about how united the group was, and how we worked with each other and for each other, and how we were more than just a football team.

"It became very emotional because all of them have affected me in a very personal way and it's just going to be great to see them go on to bigger and better things and be the true superstars that they are."

After nine years in football, the 51-year-old said he will use his absence from the job as an opportunity for a much-needed break, highlighting how being engrossed in one of football's top positions doesn't serve up much spare time.

He said: "I'm going to take a break. It's been nine years, it's been a cycle of nine years that I haven't really stopped. Even in the off season you don't stop.

"You're always thinking about recruiting staff, planning for going forward and it's not really a break. Just to not think about football for a while is going to be really nice, but really strange."

A new era beckons, but Montemurro was keen to stress that era has not yet arrived.

The Gunners are engaged in a battle with Manchester United for the third Champions League spot in the WSL, and currently have the upper hand due to their superior goal difference.

Qualifying for European competition after having failed to do so last year would be the perfect swansong to his stint in the Arsenal dugout.

