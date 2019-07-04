Peru advance to Copa America final with 3-0 win over Chile

Peru took the lead 20 minutes into the match when a corner from the right was nodded on to Edison Flores, who volleyed home at the back post.

Yoshimar Yotun doubled their lead 17 minutes later when he took advantage of a goalkeeping mistake by Gabriel Arias, and captain Paolo Guerrero made it 3-0 in second-half stoppage time.

Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese saved a dinked penalty from Eduardo Vargas shortly before the final whistle.

Peru, who last won the Copa America in 1975, will play Brazil at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )