Football

Peterborough owner calls for League One season not to be voided

ByReuters
9 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

May 14 (Reuters) - The owner of League One side Peterborough on Thursday called on the English Football League (EFL) not to void the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, speaking on behalf of five other clubs in England's third tier.

League One will meet the EFL board on Friday via video conference to discuss the fate of the season, with many clubs concerned they will be unable to sustain themselves financially if matches are played without fans at stadiums.

Darragh MacAnthony said Peterborough along with Oxford United, Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Ipswich Town were not in favour of deciding the final league standings using a Points-Per-Game (PPG) method.

"We as a collective are united in our goal to finish this season," MacAnthony wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/DMAC102/status/1260994668331962375. "We have no desire for voiding the season, PPG scenarios/letting a computer decide our footballing fate.

"For our fans/staff and for the integrity of our sport we are all looking forward to completing our pending fixtures/season under guidance from the EFL at a time it is deemed safe to do so."

The League One season had at least 10 more rounds of fixtures left to be played before professional soccer was suspended in March due to the pandemic.

"Sporting integrity is of paramount importance, we cannot accept PPG or any other conclusion without giving it our best shot in a safe environment," Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley said on Twitter.

The German Bundesliga is set to return this weekend in empty stadiums while the top flight Premier League is in discussions to restart the season next month after the government said elite sport could return from June 1. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Football
