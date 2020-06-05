Football

Petersen goal gives Freiburg 1-0 win over 10-man Gladbach

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

FREIBURG, Germany, June 5 (Reuters) - A superb header by Freiburg substitute Nils Petersen secured a 1-0 home win over 10-man Borussia Moenchengladbach who had striker Alassane Plea sent off late in the second half of a lively Bundesliga game on Friday.

The result left Gladbach fourth on 56 points from 30 games and dented their hopes of clinching a Champions League berth, with fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen level on points with them ahead of Saturday's home game against leaders Bayern Munich.

The visitors missed a string of chances before Petersen met a Vincenzo Grifo cross and headed past goalkeeper Yann Sommer from 10 metres in the 58th minute, with Plea getting his marching orders 10 minutes later for a second bookable foul.

Freiburg, chasing a Europa League qualifying spot, stayed eighth on 41 points but are within a point of the two sides above them, gained the upper hand in the closing stages with Sommer denying Lucas Hoeler with a fine reflex save.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)

