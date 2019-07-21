Petrovic takes over as CSKA coach

The much-travelled Serb, who guided Red Star Belgrade to the European Cup in 1991, replaces Dobromir Mitov following the 31-times Bulgarian champions' poor start to the domestic league season.

CSKA won only a point in their first two league matches - both at home, sparking strong criticism from fans, media and pundits.

The 72-year-old Petrovic, who worked as CSKA consultant so far, coached more than a dozen of clubs in Serbia, Spain, Uruguay, Greece, Austria, China, Croatia, United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and Rwanda.

He also led CSKA’s bitter city rivals Levski to the title in the Bulgarian top flight in 2001. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)