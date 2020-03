PFA seeking talks with Premier League, EFL over coronavirus

With English football suspended until at least April 30, the loss of matchday revenue has hit the clubs hard, especially in the lower leagues.

Birmingham City have already asked players to defer wagesGetty Images

"As with other industries, the current COVID-19 crisis is having a severe impact on the finances of the game," the PFA said in a statement https://www.thepfa.com/news/2020/3/25/pfa-calls-for-an-urgent-meeting-with-the-leagues.

"Several clubs have already approached players with a view to imposing pay deferrals.

"In order to deal with this situation, we have called for an urgent meeting with both the Premier League and the EFL to discuss how we might proceed going forward."

Earlier this month, the EFL announced it would release a 50 million pounds ($59.15 million) short-term relief fund to assist clubs whose survival is under threat.

The PFA also said it had worked closely with the Premier League, EFL and Women's Super League on training protocols to minimise the risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak.