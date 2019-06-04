Phil Jagielka to leave Everton after 12 years

Everton defender Phil Jagielka has announced his departure from the club.

Club captain Jagielka spent 12 years at Goodison Park, but was restricted to just seven appearances this season.

The 36-year-old former England international said on Instagram: “It’s been hard to confirm my situation for next season as that decision hadn’t been fully made by the club until now, unfortunately my journey at Everton has come to an end after 12 fantastic seasons.

“I hav(e) been lucky enough to play over 380 games and lucky enough to be club captain for 6 years.

“All I can say is thanks to all the players I’ve played along side, all the staff that have helped me in their own way, the Chairman and of course the amazing fans. Wishing everyone associated with this special club the very best for the future!!”

Jagielka made over 300 Premier League appearances for Everton, who signed him from Sheffield United for £4million in 2007.

He made his debut for the Blades aged 17 in 2000 and he was voted player of the season for three successive campaigns before his departure.

Jagielka won the players’ player of the year award at Everton in 2008-9 and 2014-15 and went on to win 40 caps for England after making his first senior appearance in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in 2008.

Everton extended his contract for another year in 2017, taking him through to this summer, but Jagielka found first-team appearances hard to come by this season under manager Marco Silva.