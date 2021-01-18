Phil Neville has stepped down as England women’s manager with immediate effect as he looks set to take charge of David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Neville was appointed England manager in January 2018 and his contract was due to expire in July. He was also set to lead Great Britain’s women’s team at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer.

However, he now looks poised to take over Inter Miami, who are co-owned by his former Manchester United and England team-mate Beckham.

Neville said in a statement: "It has been an honour to manage England and I have enjoyed three of the best years of my career with The FA and the Lionesses.

The players who wear the England shirt are some of the most talented and dedicated athletes I have ever had the privilege to work with. They have challenged me and improved me as a coach and I am very grateful to them for the fantastic memories we have shared.

Neville will replace Diego Alonso, who was sacked after Miami finished 10th in the 14-team Eastern Conference in their debut MLS season.

Netherlands manager Sarina Wiegman will replace Neville in the England role in September, but will not be available to manage GB at the Olympics as she is staying with her country.

Under Neville, England won the SheBelieves Cup in 2019 and also finished fourth at the World Cup in the same year.

However, their recent results have been disappointing with just three wins in their last 11 games.

A statement from England Women said: "We will shortly confirm the name of an interim head coach to lead the Lionesses in February with Sarina Wiegman assuming the full-time role following the Olympic Games in August. A recruitment process had already been under way with assistant coach Rehanne Skinner’s departure to join Tottenham Hotspur last November."

The start of the 2021 MLS season is expected to be in mid-March.

