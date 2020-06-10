Philanthropist donates 3 mln pounds to help Scottish clubs in crisis

June 10 (Reuters) - Edinburgh-based philanthropist James Anderson has agreed to donate 3.125 million pounds ($3.98 million) to Scottish football clubs and their communities in order to help ease the financial strain of the COVID-19 crisis.

The money will be distributed through the SPFL Trust, with each of the 42 Scottish professional clubs allowed to apply for a grant of 50,000 pounds.

The clubs will be eligible to use the grant only if they are able to demonstrate support for their local community.

"This isn't just about the passion on the pitch, which is why we love the game, but about the responsibility our clubs take in communities across Scotland," Anderson, a fund manager and partner with investment management firm Baillie Gifford, said in a statement https://spfltrust.org.uk/spfl-trust-announces-multimillion-pound-donation.

"I've seen first-hand over the last few years what a difference clubs can make to people's lives, and so I am very pleased to have been able to offer my support at this difficult time."

A figure of 2.1 million pounds will be made available for clubs, while the remaining 1.025 million pounds will go towards accelerating the SPFL's national Trust programme. ($1 = 0.7843 pounds) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

