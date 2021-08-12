Football

'Physically, it is was the worst thing that could happen to us' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's extra-time win

"Well, physically, it is was the worst thing that could happen to us playing overtime. Mentally and psychologically, this was the best thing to start with a trophy because there was no way to delay the game or play in four weeks. This was the moment where we needed to start. And that's why we choose this line up. We didn't want to break our heads and share minutes."

